Pic story: Kazak herders stock meat and enjoy family gathering in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:10, December 09, 2023

Habudelashen Nusupbek walks his horse at a winter pasture in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht Turlksi, a 53-year-old herder, lives near the majestic Baluke Mountain, which lies in the south of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Every year between late November and early December is the time for Kazak herders to stock meat for winter. During the traditional festive practice, herders share the fruits of their work and replenish energy for the winter. It is also the time for family gathering and relationship strengthening.

Baht and her husband Habudelashen Nusupbek invited family members, neighbors and friends in the festive practice this year. Each person was assigned with specific tasks, such as preparing, cleaning and filling the beef sausages. After over two hours of work, the meat needed during the winter has been placed on the drying rack, waiting to be air dried.

Once the work was done, people returned to the warm home, talked animatedly and played the ethnic musical instrument dombra. Food is also essential during these gatherings. They had potatoes and beef for one meal, and steamed beef for another.

On the first day, they prepared meat for their own, and the second day for Baht's eldest daughter living in the town. However, Baht's youngest daughter, who is studying at Xinjiang Medical University, could only join the gathering virtually through video. Later, Baht will send cooked beef and other food from hometown to her youngest daughter.

"She could have various food options at school, but she still might miss the taste of home," Baht said. "We have done this every year, eating meat and gathering together. These define family for us."

After the gathering, the winter pasture returned to tranquility. Baht's family has been continuing to pursue a happy life through hard work.

Baht Turlksi (L) chats with the guest (C) in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows a plate of steamed beef in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek puts corned beef and beef sausages on a drying rack in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht Turlksi fills beef sausages for her daughter in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows the residence of Baht Turlksi's family at a winter pasture, at the foot of the Baluke Mountain, in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek (1st L) cuts beef with his relatives and friends at the yard of his home in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek drives goats at a winter pasture in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek cuts beef at the yard of his home in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht Turlksi (R, front) puts a clean tablecloth on a table in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht Turlksi (R) waits for guests at the yard of her home in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht Turlksi (C) fills beef sausages while chatting with her relatives and friends in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the residence of Baht Turlksi's family with a vehicle parking beside in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Elder guests chat and play cards while a child waiting for the dishes to be served in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows the residence of Baht Turlksi's family at a winter pasture, at the foot of the Baluke Mountain, in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek applies salt and garlic on cut beef in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)