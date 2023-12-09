Pic story of herders in Xinjiang, NW China

Baht (C) chats with her youngest daughter via video call during a gathering in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht Turlksi, a 53-year-old herder, lives near the majestic Baluke Mountain, which lies in the south of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Every year between late November and early December is the time for Kazak herders to stock meat for winter. During the traditional festive practice, herders share the fruits of their work and replenish energy for the winter. It is also the time for family gathering and relationship strengthening.

Baht and her husband Habudelashen Nusupbek invited family members, neighbors and friends in the festive practice this year. Each person was assigned with specific tasks, such as preparing, cleaning and filling the beef sausages. After over two hours of work, the meat needed during the winter has been placed on the drying rack, waiting to be air dried.

Once the work was done, people returned to the warm home, talked animatedly and played the ethnic musical instrument dombra. Food is also essential during these gatherings. They had potatoes and beef for one meal, and steamed beef for another.

On the first day, they prepared meat for their own, and the second day for Baht's eldest daughter living in the town. However, Baht's youngest daughter, who is studying at Xinjiang Medical University, could only join the gathering virtually through video. Later, Baht will send cooked beef and other food from hometown to her youngest daughter.

"She could have various food options at school, but she still might miss the taste of home," Baht said. "We have done this every year, eating meat and gathering together. These define family for us."

After the gathering, the winter pasture returned to tranquility. Baht's family has been continuing to pursue a happy life through hard work.

Habudelashen Nusupbek (L) wiggles to enjoy music with his relatives and friends during a gathering in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This combo photo shows Baht's youngest daughter with the package sent by Baht at Xinjiang Medical University in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Dec. 3, 2023 (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Hu Huhu) and the foods in the package (bottom, photo taken on Dec. 3, 2023). (Xinhua)

Habudelashen Nusupbek (C) plays dombra and sings during a gathering in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This combo photo shows Habudelashen Nusupbek making grazing tools for sale at home on Feb. 11, 2023 (above) and herders asking the price of the grazing tools at Baht's shop on Nov. 30, 2023 (bottom) in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Relatives of Baht chat and sing during a gathering in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A dish of potatoes and beef is pictured during a meal at Baht's home in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht milks a cow to make milk tea for guests at the yard of her home in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht (L) prepares to serve guests noodles with her eldest daughter and sister-in-law (C) in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht's eldest daughter (R) and sister-in-law prepare food for guests in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht prepares to serve guests beef and noodles in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek (R) passes dombra to a guest in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek waits for the sheep's return after grazing in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Habudelashen Nusupbek (R) and other families unload forage transported by his son-in-law in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht tastes beef cooked by her eldest daughter while stuffing beef sausages with her relatives and friends in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht greets her husband who returns from grazing at the yard of her home in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Baht's brother (1st R) plays dombra and sings a song praising the pasture in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This combo photo shows guests eating steamed beef at Baht's home in Yumin County on Nov. 30, 2023 (above) and Baht's youngest daughter sharing foods sent by her mother with her friends at Xinjiang Medical University on Dec. 3, 2023 (bottom) in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

