Trending in China | Xinjiang: Bountiful harvest and fruitful delights

(People's Daily App) 16:56, December 01, 2023

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, known for its abundant sunshine and significant temperature variations, is renowned for its diverse range of fruits, such as grapes, melons, pears, and more. Watch the video to witness the bountiful harvest of Xinjiang's fruits.

(Source: Kuaishou; edited by Xu Zheqi)

