Home>>
Trending in China | Xinjiang: Bountiful harvest and fruitful delights
(People's Daily App) 16:56, December 01, 2023
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, known for its abundant sunshine and significant temperature variations, is renowned for its diverse range of fruits, such as grapes, melons, pears, and more. Watch the video to witness the bountiful harvest of Xinjiang's fruits.
(Source: Kuaishou; edited by Xu Zheqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kashgar to facilitate trade with key areas
- Business booms at Xinjiang border ports
- Snow-covered Danxia landform in Xinjiang
- Pakistani businessman: 'Xinjiang is like my home'
- Exploring the Gaotai ancient residential area in Kashgar, NW China's Xinjiang
- Railway officer safely tracks the passage of transcontinental freight trains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.