Exploring the Gaotai ancient residential area in Kashgar, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:53, December 01, 2023

Photo shows earthen residential buildings in the Gaotai ancient residential area, Kashgar city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Ma Nafu)

The Gaotai ancient residential area in Kashgar city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is an important intangible cultural heritage site. Situated on a 40-meter-high and 800-meter-wide cliff along the Tuman River, it covers an area of 4.45 hectares. This area is one of the five historical and cultural blocks in Kashgar, and is renowned for its vast collection of traditional earthen buildings.

The Gaotai ancient residential area features narrow and winding alleys lined with handicraft workshops. Throughout the years, the residential buildings in this area have undergone a vertical evolution, resulting in distinctive architectural forms.

The area is also renowned for its diverse range of handicrafts, including pottery making, leather hat production, wooden crafts, herbal teas, shoemaking, weaving, and brick carving. Each doorway in the alleys leads to a specialized handicraft workshop, providing visitors with an immersive experience of intangible cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

