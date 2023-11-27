Pakistani businessman: 'Xinjiang is like my home'

People's Daily Online) 14:19, November 27, 2023

Pakistani businessman Asim Mohammad, who owns a jewelry store in the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has lived in China for nearly 30 years. During this time, he has witnessed China’s rapid development, met his wife, and started a happy family. Mohammad, having traveled to many countries, finds China to be the best. He remarked, “I lived in Pakistan for 23 years and have been in China for 28 years. Xinjiang is like my home.”

