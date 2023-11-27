We Are China

Snow-covered Danxia landform in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 17:02, November 27, 2023

Tranquil scenery with snow-covered Nuerga Canyon is reflected in water of Nuerga Reservoir in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hua)

Tranquil scenery with snow-covered Nuerga Canyon is reflected in water of Nuerga Reservoir in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hua)

Tranquil scenery with snow-covered Nuerga Canyon is reflected in water of Nuerga Reservoir in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hua)

Tranquil scenery with snow-covered Nuerga Canyon is reflected in water of Nuerga Reservoir in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hua)

Tranquil scenery with snow-covered Nuerga Canyon is reflected in water of Nuerga Reservoir in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)