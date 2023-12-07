Georgia-China Xinjiang commodity exhibition kicks off in Tbilisi

TBILISI, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Georgia-China Xinjiang Commodity Exhibition kicked off in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on Wednesday.

The three-day trade fair, covering an exhibition area of 2,000 square meters, is sponsored by the Xinjiang Sub-council of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Iuri Nozadze, deputy minister of environmental protection and agriculture of Georgia, hailed the close partnership between Georgia and China in recent years.

The exhibition will further strengthen the economic and trade cooperation between Georgia and China and will help boost the development of the two countries, he said.

According to Zhou Qian, China's ambassador to Georgia, the trade volume between China's Xinjiang autonomous region and Georgia has increased about four times and the investment volume has doubled in the past decade.

Xinjiang is now serving as a comprehensive logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia, which helps to promote cooperation between Xinjiang and Georgia and neighboring countries in transportation and logistics, energy, new materials, agriculture, tourism and other fields, he said.

Delegations from Xinjiang's seven regions and cities as well as companies from such fields as high-tech, healthcare, energy, textiles and clothing, agricultural products and food are participating in the exhibition.

