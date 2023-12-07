China's Gu Ailing advances to World Cup U-shaped Field finals with 94.75 points in second round

By Li Yang and Ji Fang (People's Daily App) 16:18, December 07, 2023

The 2023-2024 International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup is taking place at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, from December 6 to 9. China's Olympic freestyle skiing champion Gu Ailing made a remarkable season debut in the freestyle qualifying competition on Thursday. In the first round, she scored 85.50 points, but in the second round, she truly excelled, achieving an impressive score of 94.75, placing her in the first place and easily securing a spot in the finals.

(Compiled by Zhu Yurou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)