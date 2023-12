Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming bags gold at Big Air World Cup

(People's Daily App) 16:32, December 04, 2023

Su Yiming of China grabbed gold medal at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Saturday. The 19-year-old took a gold in big air and a silver in slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022.

