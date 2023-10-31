Home>>
Team China wins short-track gold at ISU World Cup
(People's Daily App) 13:52, October 31, 2023
China's short-track speed skating team on Sunday (local time) bagged the gold medal for the men's 5,000-meter relay in seven minutes and 3.468 seconds at the second stop of the ISU World Cup 2023-24 season in Montreal, Canada. (Edited by Wang Ruxin and Dong Feng)
