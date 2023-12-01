Gu Ailing named Global Ambassador for Gangwon 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic freestyle skiing champion Gu Ailing has been appointed as the Global Ambassador for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG), as announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday.

The Winter Youth Olympics served as a significant launching pad for Gu, where she claimed victories in both halfpipe and big air, and secured a slopestyle silver medal at Lausanne 2020. This success set the stage for her to become a household name with two gold medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The IOC highlighted the 20-year-old's journey from the Winter Youth Olympics to the Winter Olympics as an inspiration for athletes participating in Gangwon, aiming to emulate her achievements.

"It is an honor to be named Global Ambassador for the Winter YOG Gangwon 2024, as this event and the values it champions align perfectly with the message," said Gu.

"Unlike the Olympics, the YOG only happens once in a young athlete's career. It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn from and connect with like-minded young people who share similar experiences, values, and passions who come from different backgrounds," the freestyle skier added.

"Welcome back to the Youth Olympic Games. This is where it all started for you," IOC president Thomas Bach commented, emphasizing that Gu's role as ambassador will significantly impact aspiring young athletes and help promote the Olympic spirit globally.

The Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 1, 2024, with approximately 1,900 athletes from 81 National Olympic Committees expected to compete.

