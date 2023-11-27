Beijing proposes annual 'Olympic Culture Day'

November 27, 2023 By CHENG SI ( China Daily

A commemorative activity for the 160th anniversary of Pierre de Coubertin's birth, the father of the modern Olympic Games, was held at Peking Academy High School in Beijing on Nov 25, 2023. [Photo/chinanews.com]

To commemorate the 160th anniversary of Pierre de Coubertin's birth, the father of the modern Olympic Games, Beijing has proposed an initiative to establish an annual "Olympic Culture Day "on Nov 25.

The initiative aims to promote a better world through sports and fill young people with the Olympic spirit. It also aligns with China's concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The proposal was unveiled at a commemorative activity held at Peking Academy High School in Beijing on Saturday. The school holds a special place in Olympic history as the training ground for Liu Changchun, the first athlete to represent China in a Summer Olympics Games when he competed in Los Angeles in 1932.

International students from 15 countries and regions, along with students and teachers from Beijing universities such as Peking University and Beijing Sport University, participated in the recitation of poems and of the Olympic Manifesto to honor the spirit of the Games.

De Coubertin delivered the Olympic Manifesto during his historic speech in Paris on Nov 25,1892, marking the birth of the modern Olympic movement. The proposed Olympic Culture Day would serve as a reminder of his legacy and the enduring values of the Olympic Games.

