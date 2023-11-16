IOC awards Olympic Cup to Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation
GENEVA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday awarded the 2023 Olympic Cup to the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation for its commitment to supporting refugee athletes and refugees worldwide through taekwondo.
IOC president Thomas Bach presented the Cup in a ceremony at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.
"World Taekwondo, through its foundation, shares our belief in sport as a force for good in the world. The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation carries this power of sport to those who need it most: to refugees worldwide and in particular to children and youth, empowering and educating them through taekwondo," said Bach.
The THF aims to empower refugees worldwide through taekwondo, helping them improve their quality of life, develop their life skills, learn the Olympic values and pursue their dreams, the IOC said.
