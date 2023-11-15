2024 Winter Youth Olympics tickets available free of charge

Xinhua) 16:44, November 15, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Tickets for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Gangwon, South Korea will be free of charge for all events except the opening ceremony in Gangneung, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The tickets for Gangwon 2024, which runs from January 19 to February 1, 2024, have been on general sale on the official online platform since last Saturday.

The opening ceremony is set to take place on January 19 at Gangneung Oval and PyeongChang Dome simultaneously.

The tickets for the opening ceremony in Gangneung are priced from 30,000 to 100,000 won (22 to 74 U.S. dollars), while access to the PyeongChang Dome will be free of charge, though attendees still need to request tickets via the online platform or at the box office on the day of the event.

The Games will use several facilities that hosted events at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games and will take place in four locations: Gangneung, PyeongChang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong, with tickets to the sporting events in those locations available free of charge.

Approximately 1,900 athletes from around 80 National Olympic Committees are expected to take part at Gangwon 2024.

