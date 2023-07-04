Xinhua sports photos of the week

Xinhua) 09:57, July 04, 2023

Players of China celebrate after winning the final against Japan at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Li Meng (L) and Han Xu of China celebrate during the final against Japan at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

