Home>>
Xinhua sports photos of the week
(Xinhua) 09:57, July 04, 2023
Players of China celebrate after winning the final against Japan at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Li Meng (L) and Han Xu of China celebrate during the final against Japan at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinhua pictures of the year 2022: Sport
- Roller-chairs! Older men create new roller sport
- China's Feng Bin claims discus throw title at worlds
- China's Feng wins women's discus throw gold at World Championships
- Team China aiming high at worlds
- Ancient Chinese village leaps onto modern sport podium
- Xi urges faster steps in building China into country strong on sports
- China to build 2,000 fitness facilities by 2025
- Tailor-made plans help foster sports talents in Tibet
- Rich ice and snow resources give boost to the development of sports in Tibet
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.