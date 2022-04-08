Languages

Archive

Friday, April 08, 2022

Home>>

Xi urges faster steps in building China into country strong on sports

(Xinhua) 12:25, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for faster steps in building China into a country strong on sports. 

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories