Chinese people deliver another Olympic Games to go down in history: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:36, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that Chinese people, along with people from other countries, have once again presented an Olympic Games that will go down in history, and together shared the glory of Olympics.
