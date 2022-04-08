Xi: Patriotism fully manifested in Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 11:27, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said patriotism was fully manifested in the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, gathering a momentum for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

