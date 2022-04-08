Home>>
China honors units, individuals for contributions to Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 10:48, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Friday honored 148 units and 148 individuals, including one awarded posthumously, for their outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
