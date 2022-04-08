Home>>
Hegemony tentacles
By Liu Rui (Global Times) 09:32, April 08, 2022
Illutration: Liu Rui/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- (Poster) How the U.S. war machine rakes in money
- Outbreak of bird flu causes price of eggs to soar in U.S.
- U.S., Britain, Australia to develop hypersonic missiles
- Blinken's Mideast tour unlikely to contribute to regional peace: analysts
- How is the US making a fortune out of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.