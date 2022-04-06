How is the US making a fortune out of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?

(People's Daily App) 10:39, April 06, 2022

Hi, everyone! This is Hailin. Welcome to today's Lingshicha Talk. In today's episode, we'll take a look at how the US is starting wars all over the world and making a fortune out of them.

The escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict has been causing heavy casualties, leading to inestimable economic losses for Europe and even the whole world. However, American leading defense firms are making a bundle and seeing surging stock prices as stock markets crash around the world due to the rising tensions between the two countries.

The stock price of the world's largest defense contractor Lockheed Martin surged 28 percent to $453 on March 25 from $354 earlier this year, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation also saw a growth of nearly 20 percent in its stock price over the same period.

Why is the White House on one hand claiming to oppose wars and on the other hand being such a war profiteer?

This is where we must mention the US military-industrial complex, a gigantic interest group formed since the World War II by US defense contractors, government, and the Capitol sharing interwoven interests.

The US military-industrial complex is just like a voracious vampire that greedily sucks on the world.

Since the end of the Cold War, the US has successively launched wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria in the name of "democracy" and "freedom." According to statistics released by the Security Policy Reform Institute, an American independent think tank, Lockheed Martin and the other four top defense contractors made total revenue of over $2 trillion from what Washington had invested in the war in Afghanistan.

The US military-industrial complex is provoking conflict between Russia and Ukraine and benefiting from it. Franklin Spinney, who had worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for 26 years, said that the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine "has the champagne corks quietly popping in the Pentagon, on K Street, in the defense industry, and throughout the halls of Congress."

The threat of the military-industrial complex has been known to all US presidents, but none of them was or is brave enough to challenge it. A large proportion of enterprises and employment in the US are related to the defense industry, and the military-industrial complex has a huge impact on presidential elections. That's why none of the US presidents has the courage to step on the toes of the industry.

I believe now you must see why the US is so addicted to starting wars around the world. The country only cares about its own profits, and the misery of others means nothing to it. What are your points about this voracious vampire? Leave your comments in the section below.

