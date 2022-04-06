Over 20 bln USD of int'l aid allocated for Ukraine: central bank chief

Xinhua) 09:25, April 06, 2022

KIEV, April 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 20 billion U.S. dollars of international aid has been allocated for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kyrylo Shevchenko, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

"The financial aid allocated for Ukraine by now exceeds 20 billion dollars. A part of it has already been disbursed," Shevchenko was quoted as saying.

In March, Shevchenko said that international donors have pledged 15 billion dollars in financial, technical and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

