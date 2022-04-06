Ukraine sets up 7 humanitarian corridors

Xinhua) 09:25, April 06, 2022

KIEV, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine established seven humanitarian corridors on Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

One humanitarian corridor was set up to allow civilians to leave the conflict-torn city of Mariupol via private transport, Vereshchuk said.

Other humanitarian routes were established to evacuate people from Tokmak and Berdyansk towns in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and from four settlements in Luhansk, the official said.

On Monday, 3,376 people were evacuated from conflict-affected areas in Ukraine.

