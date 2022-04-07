Outbreak of bird flu causes price of eggs to soar in U.S.

Xinhua) 09:48, April 07, 2022

Photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows eggs for sale at a supermarket in Millbrae, California, the United States. The outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, also known as bird flu, have affected more than 20 states in the United States, causing the price of eggs to soar. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

