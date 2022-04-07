Home>>
(Poster) How the U.S. war machine rakes in money
(Xinhua) 13:14, April 07, 2022
The world's largest military spender recently unveiled a budget plan for the fiscal year 2023 calling for a boost in the military budget.
- The budget plan includes 813.3 billion dollars for "national defense"
- Between 2011-2015 and 2016-2020, the U.S. increased its global share of arms exports from 32 percent to 37 percent
- The U.S. accounted for 39 percent of global military expenditure in 2020
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Outbreak of bird flu causes price of eggs to soar in U.S.
- U.S., Britain, Australia to develop hypersonic missiles
- Blinken's Mideast tour unlikely to contribute to regional peace: analysts
- How is the US making a fortune out of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
- 190 Iranian lawmakers urge president to get firmer U.S. guarantees in nuke talks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.