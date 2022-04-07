We Are China

(Poster) How the U.S. war machine rakes in money

Xinhua) 13:14, April 07, 2022

The world's largest military spender recently unveiled a budget plan for the fiscal year 2023 calling for a boost in the military budget.

- The budget plan includes 813.3 billion dollars for "national defense"

- Between 2011-2015 and 2016-2020, the U.S. increased its global share of arms exports from 32 percent to 37 percent

- The U.S. accounted for 39 percent of global military expenditure in 2020

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)