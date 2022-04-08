Home>>
Chinese leaders present awards to Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games role models
(Xinhua) 10:46, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders on Friday conferred awards on representatives of those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- IOC president writes letter thanking Beijing 2022 volunteers
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: The key to running a country is making its people better off
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Brothers of same mind can cut through metal
- Xi to attend event commending role models of Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Brothers of same mind can cut through metal
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.