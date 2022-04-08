Chinese leaders present awards to Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games role models

Xinhua) 10:46, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders on Friday conferred awards on representatives of those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)