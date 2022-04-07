Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Brothers of same mind can cut through metal

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- "When brothers are of the same mind, they can cut through metal." Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has cited this Chinese aphorism while urging compatriots across the Taiwan Strait to work in unity for the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

A reference was made in 2014 when Xi met with Lien Chan, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang. Xi called on compatriots on both sides, regardless of party affiliation, class, religion or native region, to support each other and work toward the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Derived from words in ancient classic "Zhouyi," dating back over 2,000 years, the aphorism means that as long as brothers unite in spirit and purpose, they could forge great strength and surmount whatever hardship they may encounter.

Chinese people value the power of unity among siblings, particularly in times of difficulties.

Xi has repeatedly stressed the familial ties between Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"As long as we stick to the idea that we are one family, put ourselves in each other's shoes and treat each other with sincerity, there are no hard feelings that cannot be removed and no difficulties that cannot be overcome between us," he has said.

For many years, the mainland has shared development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, and offered individuals and businesses from Taiwan equal opportunities.

"The Chinese dream is a dream shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait; only China's rejuvenation and prosperity can deliver a life of plenty and happiness to us Chinese on both sides. As the Chinese nation moves toward rejuvenation, our compatriots in Taiwan will certainly not miss out," Xi said.

