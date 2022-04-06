Any nation with hope cannot be without heroes: Xi

(People's Daily App) 10:26, April 06, 2022

As Qingming Festival or Tomb-Sweeping Day falls on Tuesday this year, let's review President Xi Jinping's words on the importance of remembering heroes, carrying forward their spirit, and honoring revolutionary martyrs.

(Produced by Zhao Dantong and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)