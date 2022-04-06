Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on carrying forward spirit of heroes

Xinhua) 08:07, April 06, 2022

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The 5th of April this year marks the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-sweeping Day when Chinese people mourn for their deceased family members and pay tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions emphasized the significance of remembering the country's heroes and martyrs and carrying forward their spirit.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard:

-- The Chinese nation is a nation of heroes, and more heroes emerge in the new era.

-- Only by respecting heroes will new heroes emerge, and only by hailing them will more appear in their place.

-- Admiration of heroism is also needed in times of peace.

-- We must continue to sustain the revolutionary legacy, protect and develop our socialist country which was built on the sacrifices of revolutionary forefathers, and strive to make new achievements that live up to the expectations of the revolutionaries and the people.

-- We must enhance the education among youths with fine traditions and history of the Party, the revolution and heroes, and foster their affection for the Party, the country and socialism, so that the revolutionary traditions can be passed down from generation to generation.

