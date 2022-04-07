Xi to attend event commending role models of Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

The rising Olympic rings pass by the giant snowflake-shaped cauldron during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a gathering at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday morning to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the event.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn, as well as on news apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.

