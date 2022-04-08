Home>>
Xi attends gathering commending Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games role models
(Xinhua) 10:41, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a gathering in Beijing on Friday morning to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
