Chinese people have ability, passion for greater contributions to Olympic movement, world solidarity: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:25, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that Chinese people not only have the willingness and determination to make contributions to advancing the Olympic movement and promoting solidarity and friendship among people across the world, but also have the ability and enthusiasm to make even greater contributions.
