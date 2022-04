China realizes goal of involving 300 million people in ice, snow activities: Xi

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's goal of involving 300 million people in ice and snow activities has come true, with people's sense of contentment notably enhanced, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

