Xi: China honors its promise to host streamlined, safe, splendid Games
(Xinhua) 11:26, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China has presented the world with a streamlined, safe and splendid Games, honoring its promise to the international community, said President Xi Jinping on Friday.
