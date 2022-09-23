Roller-chairs! Older men create new roller sport

(People's Daily App) 14:34, September 23, 2022

What a combination of balance and ingenuity! Two elderly men glide in a circle on their home-made roller chairs in Jilin city, Jilin Province.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)