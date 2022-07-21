China's Feng wins women's discus throw gold at World Championships

July 21, 2022

EUGENE, United States, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Feng Bin claimed the women's discus throw title at the World Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

Feng managed a personal best 69.12 meters in her first attempt, which was unchallenged by other throwers afterward.

Two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic from Croatia took a silver in 68.45m. Reigning Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the United States settled for a bronze in 68.30m.

