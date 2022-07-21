China's Feng Bin claims discus throw title at worlds

July 21, 2022

Feng Bin of China celebrates after winning the women's discus throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

EUGENE, United States, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese women throwers showed their prowess at the World Athletics Championships as Feng Bin beat her much more accomplished opponents to grab the discus throw title here on Wednesday.

The final witnessed Feng, 28, burst onto the scene. Feng, whose previous best result was fifth place at 2019 Doha worlds, locked the victory with 69.12 meters in her first attempt as three of her six valid throws bettered or was close to her personal best of 66.00m.

Two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia had to settle for the silver in 68.45m while reigning Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the United States, the only female discus thrower beating 70m mark this season, bagged a bronze in 68.30m.

The women's 3,000m steeplechase title went to 2016 African champion Norah Jeruto, now representing Kazakhstan. The 26-year-old set a new championship record of eight minutes and 53.02 seconds to win the race, ahead of Ethiopian runners Werkuha Getachew (8:54.61) and Mekides Abebe (8:56.08).

In the javelin throw qualification, Tokyo Olympic champion Liu Shiying eased into the women's final with her first attempt of 63.86m. Whereas her Chinese compatriot Lyu Huihui fell at the qualification hurdle, finishing 16th overall with a season best of 57.59m.

Feng Bin of China competes during the women's discus throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Feng Bin of China competes during the women's discus throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Feng Bin (L) of China and Sandra Perkovic of Croatia react during the women's discus throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

