Xinhua pictures of the year 2022: Sport

Xinhua) 15:53, January 10, 2023

People do exercise at a park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Qu Wei, 67 years old, skates on the ice rink of Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2022. Qu Wei has won the champion of 1985 Beijing youth figure skating open championship. She once studied figure skating at Beijing Shichahai Sports School and didn't give up the sports even after she left the school. However, Qu Wei barely skated after an accident resulting in fracture of left ankle at the age of 40. The upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics reignited her passion toward skating. She started skating again after over 20 years. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows a cauldron holding the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Chinese national flag is relayed during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Children perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

The Olympic delegation of the People's Republic of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Sui Wenjing (L)/Han Cong of China react after competing in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Su Yiming of China celebrates during the medal ceremony after the men's snowboard big air final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Members of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after winning the final football match between China and South Korea at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Ren Ziwei of China celebrates after winning the gold medal of the men's short track speed skating 1,000m final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People play table tennis in a sports compound built under a city overpass in Taizhou of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Participants compete during stage 6 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race over 146km from Chaka to Dulan in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina greets Kylian Mbappe of France during the final between Argentina and France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd L) of Portugal reacts during the quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

Winner Team Argentina celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the World Cup Trophy during the awarding ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Goalkeeper Daria Gredzen (front) of ROC lies on her back after failing to save a goal against Canada during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Figure skaters celebrate with the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen after the figure skating gala event of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema reacts after receiving the men's Ballon d'Or Trophy during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Alexander Zverev falls injured on court during the men's singles semifinal match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Wu Dajing (L) of China celebrates after crossing the finishing line during the mixed team relay final of short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Players of China wave to the spectators prior to the medal ceremony for the Wheelchair Curling event of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Eric Moreland (C) Liaoning Flying Leopards is defended by Jamaal Franklin (R) of Shanghai Sharks during their 36th round match at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Anna-Maria Rieder of Germany competes during the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Winter Paraympic Games in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Multiple exposed photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows athletes competing during the women's 1,000m final of short track speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Kong Fanyu of China trains at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Yahya Attiat-Allah (1st L) of Morocco vies for a header during the Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring during the Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ras Abu Aboud (974) Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Neymar (R) of Brazil cries after the quarterfinal between Croatia and Brazil of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony prior to the Final between Argentina and France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

