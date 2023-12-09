Commentary: "Forced labor" fallacy debunked by facts

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "forced labor" allegation against China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been countered repeatedly by facts and has only revealed itself as malicious slander.

As many facts have proved, the "forced labor" fallacy is simply trying to undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang and contain its development.

Earlier on Tuesday, German carmaker Volkswagen said in a statement that external auditors hired by the company found no evidence of forced labor at the company's plant in Xinjiang. According to Volkswagen, a report by MSCI ESG containing allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang is "factually incorrect and wholly misleading."

Volkswagen said the employees have a low work intensity and are being remunerated above average rates.

The rebuttal is just another slap in the face for the manufacturers of the "forced labor" lies, who want to suppress the development of industries in Xinjiang and undermine its participation in global industrial chain cooperation.

Xinjiang, home to 25.9 million residents, is piloting a free trade zone, as part of its efforts to promote reform and opening-up, and seek high-quality development.

Local governments in Xinjiang have taken active measures to help people secure employment by creating job opportunities nearby and facilitating employment in other parts of Xinjiang in full respect of their will and in line with their needs. These measures are adopted to help them land jobs, shake off poverty, and have a happy life. In Xinjiang, the rights and interests of people of all ethnic backgrounds are protected effectively.

In the region, workers from all ethnic backgrounds choose careers according to their wishes, sign employment contracts with enterprises voluntarily based on equality, and receive remuneration accordingly under the law. There is no discrimination because of ethnicity, gender, or religious belief.

From 2014 to 2020, the total employed population in Xinjiang grew by nearly 20 percent to 13.56 million. The urban employed population grew by an annual average of 470,000, and an average of 2.82 million job opportunities were created annually for the surplus rural workforce.

The manufacturers of lies and propagators of disinformation fear facts and truth the most. The "forced labor" smears will not bring down Xinjiang's harmony and stability. The voice for justice in support of China from the international community will not be drowned out either.

Xinjiang is a safe and stable place and enjoys sustained and sound development. It is the best and most powerful rebuttal to the false allegations about Xinjiang.

