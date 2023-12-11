Russian teacher finds second home in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:24, December 11, 2023

Shihezi city, located at the northern foot of the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has long been known as "a shining pearl on the Gobi Desert" for its picturesque environment, unique culture and resplendent civilization.

"I still remember, it was introduced online that Shihezi is a garden-like city, with a lot of gardens, trees and parks," Natalia Ilinykh recalled. Hailing from Barnaul, Russia, Natalia came to Shihezi and started to teach Russian language and literature in the Russian Department of Shihezi University after graduating from Altai State University in 2009. Now, Natalia has settled in Xinjiang, got married and has an adorable kid.

No matter what your ethnic background is, all the people live here just like one united family, said Natalia, who plans to stay in Xinjiang in the future and continues to tell of the beauty of this place to others.

