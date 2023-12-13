China's Xinjiang sees bumper harvest this year

Xinhua) 16:16, December 13, 2023

URUMQI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The grain output in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has surpassed 20 million tonnes this year, marking a rise of over 3 million tonnes from 2022, said the regional agriculture and rural affairs department on Wednesday.

This is the first time for the region to record such a figure in its yearly grain output and the increase from last year accounts for about 34.4 percent of China's total grain output growth in 2023, according to the department.

The grain harvest can be mainly attributed to the adjustments in the local planting structure, efficient water resource utilization, and relevant policy support and technological guidance, according to Li Jing, deputy head of the department.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)