Conference highlights human rights advancement in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:50, December 21, 2023

Workers sort out plums on a smart operating line at a plum industry park in Payzawat, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese officials and experts praised the social stability and rapid development in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for securing considerable improvement in its human rights.

Speaking at an idea- and story-sharing conference Wednesday on promoting the high-quality development of the human rights cause in Xinjiang within the Chinese modernization drive, they said the region has seen a booming economy, society, and culture in recent years and that people of different ethnic groups are enjoying a happy life in general.

Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the regional government, said advances in Xinjiang's human rights suit the local reality, meet the expectations of its various ethnic groups, and are aligned with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The official said people in Xinjiang know best whether the region's human rights cause is on the right track.

"The human rights cause in Xinjiang has made all-round advances and historic achievements," he said in a speech highlighting the comprehensive protection of the social, cultural, religious, and political rights of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, as well as their right to live and develop.

Xinjiang's economy expanded 6.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters of this year, and its per capita disposable income saw a yearly growth of 6.4 percent. Erkin Tuniyaz said the growth of the region's many economic indicators is among the fastest in China.

Meanwhile, it has not seen any violent terrorist incidents for nearly seven straight years, and tourists have viewed it as a safe tourist destination, he said.

Li Yunlong, an expert on human rights with the National Academy of Governance, said that feelings of happiness and security have risen substantially in Xinjiang thanks to sound social stability, fast economic development, and religious harmony.

The professor said the concept of happiness unites different human rights and is the ultimate goal of human rights protection.

"The happy lives of people in Xinjiang are the most powerful rebuttal to the lies about Xinjiang's human rights," he said.

