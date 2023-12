Schools integrate ice and snow sports into education curriculum in Xinjiang's Beitun City

A student practices speed skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Situated at the southern foot of the Altay Mountains, Beitun City boasts abundant ice and snow resources, fostering rapid growth in ice and snow sports, industries, and tourism.

In recent years, local primary and secondary schools have made full use of these resources and geographic advantages by integrating ice and snow sports into their education curriculum.

A student play a spinning top on ice at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice off-road roller skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice speed skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students experience ice-sleigh at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice football at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice speed skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students run to warm themselves up at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice off-road roller skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A student experiences snow tubing at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice speed skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice speed skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice speed skating at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows students taking part in outdoor ice and winter sports at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students experience ice-sleigh at a middle school in Beitun City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

