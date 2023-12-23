Traditional hide skis transformed into modern sports equipment in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:05, December 23, 2023

Craftsmen select horsehide for ski making at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

Over time, these hide skis have transformed from traditional hunting tools to modern sports equipment, becoming a cultural symbol of the region and a popular product in tourism. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A craftsman processes wood planks before making hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

Craftsmen attach rawhide onto a wood plank to make hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

A craftsman processes wood planks before making hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

Craftsmen select horsehide for ski making at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

A craftsman threads pieces of rawhide through the holes on a wood plank to make hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

A craftsman attaches rawhide onto a wood plank to make hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

Craftsmen process woods before making hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

A craftsman threads pieces of rawhide through the holes on a wood plank to make hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

A craftsman attaches rawhide onto a wood plank to make hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows hide skis at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

A craftsman processes wood planks before making hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

Craftsmen make rawhide threads for bindings on hide ski at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows mini hide ski souvenirs at a traditional hide ski store in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Altay region in Xinjiang is recognized as the "birthplace of human skiing," where the locals use hide skis, among the earliest types.

