Kazak Autonomous County of Mori speeds up development of clean energy in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:56, December 22, 2023

A staff member works at a photovoltaic component workshop in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2023 shows a new energy lamp in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a photovoltaic power project in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A staff member monitors the device at the central control room of a photovoltaic power project in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2023 shows wind turbine blades in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Staff members work at a photovoltaic component workshop in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A staff member works at a photovoltaic component workshop in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2023 shows a wind turbine blade workshop in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A staff member works at a photovoltaic component workshop in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a photovoltaic power project in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A staff member works at a photovoltaic component workshop in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a photovoltaic power project in Kazak Autonomous County of Mori, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With abundant solar and wind energy, Kazak Autonomous County of Mori has sped up the development of clean energy, attracting many new energy enterprises here. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

