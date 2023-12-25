Measures taken to ensure people's well-being in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:11, December 25, 2023

Liu Tianyou, a doctor from east China's Jiangsu Province, performs an examination for a patient at a hospital of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Students watch a snowfield football game at a middle school of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Teacher Yang Lei gives a computer programming lecture at a school of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Xu Feng (L), a doctor from east China's Jiangsu Province, conducts a ward patrol with a local doctor at a hospital of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Doctor Zhang Guodong gives a therapy to a patient at a hospital of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Hu Guodong (C), a doctor from east China's Jiangsu Province, attends a joint diagnose meeting via video for patients of a grassroots clinic, at a hospital of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 23, 2023 shows students playing a snowfield football game at a middle school of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Doctor Lyu Xinfeng instructs a patient in rehabilitation exercise at a hospital of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents dance at a community center of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Dec. 23, 2023 shows a middle school built with support from Jiangsu Province at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Teacher Jin Feng tutors students at a school of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Students practise calligraphy at a school of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. Practical and specific measures are being taken to ensure local people's well-being in the ongoing national program that rallies all-round support for Xinjiang, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is one of the many examples. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

