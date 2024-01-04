Xinjiang's Urumqi sees record number of tourists in 2023

Xinhua) 08:55, January 04, 2024

URUMQI, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, welcomed a record-breaking 100 million visitors in 2023, local authorities have revealed.

According to data from the municipal culture and tourism bureau, the city raked in over 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue last year, marking a historic milestone.

The past year witnessed the establishment of 41 new homestays in Urumqi, bringing the total to 324. The city hosted more than 12,000 cultural activities and introduced hundreds of shows, including concerts, dance dramas and children's plays, said Hai Yan, an official with the bureau.

These efforts, coupled with the development of a comprehensive transportation network, including highways, railways and airports, have facilitated convenient travel and efficient logistics.

In 2023, an increasing number of Chinese cities have joined the trend of creating distinctive "city name cards." They are capitalizing on local cultures to catalyze the revival of the local tourism market and foster economic development.

Urumqi remains dedicated to showcasing its distinctive charm to visitors, whether it be through enchanting scenery, cultural diversity or unique cuisine.

"The sunlight at the ski resorts is amazing!" said Meng Jia, a skiing enthusiast from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. "The homestays in the Nanshan scenic spot of Urumqi are very pleasant. It's delightful to stay here and enjoy skiing."

Beijing resident Wang Jing has been on several business trips to Xinjiang. "Touring Urumqi, I immersed myself in the folk customs and culture of various ethnic groups," she said. "I really like it."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)