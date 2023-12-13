Home>>
Wild Mongolian gazelles migrate
(People's Daily App) 16:39, December 13, 2023
Hundreds of wild Mongolian gazelles cross the China-Mongolia border as they migrate to Arxan in the Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
