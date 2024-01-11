Charming encounter: Mandarin ducks courting

(People's Daily App) 16:29, January 11, 2024

Check out this delightful video by a Beijing resident showcasing a heartwarming scene of mandarin ducks courting. The footage depicts one mandarin duck cautiously approaching another, only to be met with a playful peck and a shy retreat. Take a moment to witness this charming encounter.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)