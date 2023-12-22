Giant rubber duck lands in South China's Shenzhen

The internationally beloved giant rubber duck officially landed in Shenzhen's Nanshan district in south China on Wednesday. Don't miss the opportunity to have fun and pose with this iconic floating sculpture from renowned Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as this masterpiece, an incredible 18-meter-tall giant rubber duck, playfully "wanders" through Shenzhen Talent Park.

